Ganiyev's 'Masterpiece' Goal and VAR Heartbreak — What Actually Happened? (Video)

·156·Sport
Ganiyev's 'Masterpiece' Goal and VAR Heartbreak — What Actually Happened? (Video)

In the match between Uzbekistan and Portugal held in Houston, USA, a moment occurred that thrilled our fans but ultimately left a sense of great disappointment. A stunning goal scored by our midfielder Azizjon Ganiyev against the Portuguese goal was disallowed after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) intervention.

So, what actually happened in those seconds, and how correct was the referees' decision? Let's analyze it together with expert opinions.

A 'thunderbolt' strike that left Diogo Costa helpless

The match started poorly for our national team: the Portuguese took the lead with quick goals. First, Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account for the World Cup, and shortly after, Nuno Mendes converted a free kick into a goal.

In such a difficult situation, Azizjon Ganiyev showed true courage. From near the opponent's penalty area, he accurately targeted the top corner (the 'top bin'). Portugal's famous goalkeeper Diogo Costa was completely helpless against this powerful 'thunderbolt' strike. In terms of execution, this goal deserved to be one of the most beautiful of the tournament.

How did VAR take away our joy?

Unfortunately, the joy of the Uzbek fans did not last long. The head referee consulted the VAR system and determined that there was a foul before the goal-scoring attack began.

It turned out that at the root of the attack, Abbosbek Fayzullayev hit the opponent's leg before winning the ball from Portuguese star Joao Cancelo. According to the laws of football, this is considered a foul.

Comparison with Messi's goal: What is the difference?

The football community compared this situation to a famous controversial episode in the recent match between Argentina and Austria. Back then, before Lionel Messi's goal, Alexis Mac Allister played very aggressively against Austria's Xaver Schlager, but the referees counted the goal.

Why was Messi's goal counted while Ganiyev's was disallowed? Famous former referee Mark Clattenburg explained it as follows:

«In the situation involving Messi, a lot more happened on the pitch between the foul and the goal; the attack was prolonged. In Uzbekistan's case, the incident happened directly next to the penalty area. The strike was indeed amazing, but it was a clear foul. Because the violation occurred just seconds before the goal, the Portuguese defense didn't have time to reposition».

Former English footballer and famous commentator Owen Hargreaves also fully supported the referees' decision:

«There is no need to argue here, it's a clean foul. Fayzullayev played the player directly, not the ball. For VAR, this was a very easy and fair decision».

As bitter as it is, we must admit: Azizjon's masterpiece goal was disallowed due to a foul. However, such powerful strikes and passion on the pitch indicate that our national team will be able to make its mark on big stages in the future!

UzbekistanPortugalCristiano RonaldoHoustonLionel Messi
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