Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has indicated his intention to further extend his incredible career. The legendary forward, currently competing successfully in the 2026 World Cup in North America, did not rule out the possibility of taking the field in the anniversary tournament in 2030. This was reported by Goal.com. report states.

Despite turning 39, Lionel Messi continues to maintain peak athletic form. In the current tournament, he has scored a total of five goals against Algeria and Austria, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. Messi surpassed Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals, bringing his tally to 18. This indicator proves not only his skill but also his ability to perform consistently over many years.

Responding to journalists' questions about the 2030 World Cup, the Inter Miami star emphasized that he is currently living for today. "To be honest, I'm not thinking about it yet. It may seem a bit far off, but I cherish every day and focus all my attention on the current process," Lionel Messi explained. Nevertheless, he confirmed that he would continue to help his team if his physical condition allows.

Records and physical preparation

In addition to setting a historic record by scoring a brace against Austria, Lionel Messi also scored a hat-trick in the tournament's opening match. With this, he entered history as the oldest player to score three goals in a single World Cup match. Although he missed a penalty in the game against Austria, the forward remained calm and expressed satisfaction with the final result.

While many players consider retiring after 30, Messi continues to amaze everyone with his discipline in training. Recently, videos of him doing pull-ups at the training base went viral on social media. This increases confidence that he could play at a professional level even at 43. Experts attribute his longevity at a high level to a strict regimen and an infinite love for the sport.

Football figures are making various predictions regarding Messi's future. For instance, former England international Gabbi Agbonlahor believes Messi could play in the 2030 World Cup. He even shared humorous but interesting thoughts that the Argentine star could move to the Premier League, specifically to Aston Villa, and lead the club to the top of Europe.

For now, Lionel Messi is focusing all his efforts on defending the 2026 championship title with the Argentina national team. If he participates in the 2030 tournament, it would become an absolutely unprecedented event in football history. For Uzbek football fans, every Messi match continues to evoke great interest, as he provides not just results, but aesthetically pleasing football.