Kuznetsov Criticizes Uzbekistan's Performance and Slams Ronaldo

·151·Sport
Kuznetsov Criticizes Uzbekistan's Performance and Slams Ronaldo

Dmitriy Kuznetsov, former CSKA Moscow player, expressed sharp views on the Uzbekistan national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup and their match against Portugal.

Uzbekistan lost 0-5 to Portugal in the second round of the group stage. Kuznetsov noted that the 'White Wolves' had very little chance of achieving a positive result in this match.

«To be honest, Uzbekistan's chances against Portugal were almost non-existent. Of course, a set-piece or an unexpected goal was possible, but that didn't happen this time», the expert said.

In his opinion, Portugal took the field against Uzbekistan with special motivation and cohesion after an unexpected draw in the first round.

«The Portuguese understood well that they had to score and win. Because the draw in the first round was an unexpected result that didn't fit their plans», Kuznetsov emphasized.

The former footballer noted that this is Uzbekistan's first appearance at the World Cup and most of the team members lack sufficient experience at such a high level.

He mentioned only Eldor Shomurodov and Abdukodir Husanov as players with relatively higher international experience. However, he added that Husanov also made mistakes in some situations that ended in Portuguese goals.

«That is why the result was such. The Uzbekistan players failed to reach the opponent in many situations and acted uncertainly when transitioning to attack», said Kuznetsov.

The expert also criticized the decision to appoint Fabio Cannavaro as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team.

In his view, a coach's fame or achievements as a player do not guarantee the team's results. Everything depends on the level and capabilities of the players at the coach's disposal.

«There was no point in calling Cannavaro. It doesn't matter what training method you use or that you won the Ballon d'Or. In the end, it all comes down to the level of the players you have. Cannavaro did not have a squad of that level under him», he added.

Kuznetsov also commented on the actions of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored two goals in the match. He said that the Portuguese forward's brace should not be overrated.

«Ronaldo should not overestimate himself after scoring two goals against Uzbekistan. He was allowed almost everything on the field and had many opportunities», the former footballer said.

Furthermore, Kuznetsov viewed some of Ronaldo's behavior toward the opposing players at the end of the match as a lack of respect.

He stated that the Portuguese player intentionally collided with opponents in some episodes and gave himself too much freedom.

«If the opponent had been one of the strong European teams, they wouldn't have allowed such actions. If he played like this against Germany or Spain, he would have received a harsh response right on the pitch», Kuznetsov emphasized.

The Uzbekistan national team lost to Colombia and Portugal in their first two World Cup matches. Now, Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final round of the group stage.

Dmitriy KuznetsovUzbekistanPortugalFabio CannavaroEldor Shomurodov
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