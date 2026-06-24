Mourinho's 'Blacklist': Who Leaves Real Madrid and Who is Untouchable?

Jose Mourinho, returning as head coach of Real Madrid, has launched a major cleanup of the squad. Renowned insider and journalist Mario Cortegana reports that the Portuguese specialist has compiled a list of players who do not fit into the project for the new season and have no future.

A true tactical revolution and squad overhaul are expected at the 'Royal Club'. So, who made it into 'The Special One's' plans, and who has been left in the shadows?

The 'Great Purge' at Left-Back

Mourinho is completely dissatisfied with the team's current left-back options. He has removed three players from his plans at once:

Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia — Mourinho does not intend to trust them in the new season, and the likelihood of them being put up for transfer is very high.

Alvaro Carreras — he is also not in the coach's primary plans, although Carreras' chances of staying in Madrid are considered slightly higher than those of the previous two.

The coach doesn't trust them, but the players don't want to leave

While some team members have failed to earn Mourinho's trust, they aren't even considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu:

Raul Asencio: The center-back has exceeded the Portuguese specialist's trust limit. However, the player himself wants to stay at the club and fight for his position.

Eduardo Camavinga: The French star has also not fully convinced Mourinho. Nevertheless, Camavinga has no intention of changing teams and wants to try his luck in Madrid.

Transfer Bombs: Buyers for Tchouameni, Valverde is 'Untouchable'

The situation in the midfield is also taking an interesting turn.

Another French representative of the team, Aurelien Tchouameni his transfer is not being denied at all. If a good offer arrives, the club may let him go. Currently, the English club Manchester United is showing serious interest in signing Tchouameni.

However, there is one player in the team whose departure is out of the question. That is Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder has been declared absolutely untouchable for the new Real Madrid, and the issue of selling him is not on the agenda at all.

Current status of players in Mourinho's project:

Player Position Coach's Decision / Current Status Federico Valverde Midfielder Untouchable! Transfer forbidden. Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder Low trust, but the player does not want to leave. Aurelien Tchouameni Midfielder Can be sold. Manchester United is a serious contender. Ferland Mendy Left-Back Not in plans, will be put up for transfer. Fran Garcia Left-Back Not in plans, will be put up for transfer. Alvaro Carreras Left-Back Not in plans, but has a better chance of staying than others. Raul Asencio Center-Back No trust, but does not want to leave the club.

Real Madrid management plans to be very active in this summer transfer window to satisfy Jose Mourinho's demands and refresh the squad. We shall see if 'The Special One' can assemble the championship squad he desires.