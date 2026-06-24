Famous European Referee to Officiate Uzbekistan vs DR Congo

The Uzbekistan national team, preparing to give their all on the pitch and secure a victory for the fans to worthily conclude their historic World Cup run, will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final 3rd round of the group stage.

FIFA has announced the officiating crew for this match. According to the announcement, the clash in Atlanta has been entrusted to an experienced German referee who has officiated the stars of European football.

German order on the pitch: The main referee is Felix Zwayer!

The match will be officiated by German Felix Zwayer as the head referee. Zwayer enjoys a great reputation in the football world and is considered one of FIFA's most reliable referees.

Fans are well acquainted with him from the European Championships (Euro), the most intense Champions League clashes, and principled World Cup qualifying matches. Thus, there will be no issues regarding game management and ensuring fairness on the pitch.

Meet the full officiating crew:

Felix Zwayer will be assisted on the pitch by experienced colleagues from Germany and Spain:

Main Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Assistant Referees: Robert Kempter and Christian Dassin (Germany)

Fourth Official: Alejandro Hernandez (Spain)

Reserve Referee: Diego Sanchez (Spain)

Where and when will the match take place?

The final chord of the group stage between the national teams of Uzbekistan and DR Congo will sound on US soil.

Venue: USA, Atlanta, the magnificent Atlanta Stadium The countdown begins: June 28

As a reminder, this game will be the final match for the Uzbekistan national team in the 2026 World Cup group stage. After initial setbacks, we believe our boys will show all their skill in this clash and bid farewell to the tournament with their heads held high. Go, boys!