Harry Kane explains struggle in Ghana match: England captain under fire

England captain Harry Kane shared his thoughts following a scoreless draw (0-0) against Ghana in the World Cup group stage. The team's main goalscorer openly admitted that he was completely neutralized by the opposing defenders and failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity to score the winning goal. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

The extremely tight defensive tactics chosen by Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz neutralized the English side's attacking potential. After a big 4-2 victory over Croatia in the first round, fans expected another productive performance from the "Three Lions". However, Kane managed to touch the ball only three times inside the opponent's penalty area throughout the entire match.

Tactical trap and the role of Thomas Partey

According to Harry Kane, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was assigned to mark him individually, which prevented the striker from moving freely. According to Goal.com, the England captain was unable to drop into the center of the pitch to participate in organizing attacks.

"Partey followed me for almost the entire game. I couldn't find the space to drop deeper and then suddenly enter the penalty area. The opponent defended the penalty area very orderly. We made many passes, but there was no chance to reach the ball first", the experienced striker explained.

In the final minutes of the match, a great opportunity arose for England to snatch a victory. After Nico O'Reilly's shot hit the post, the ball fell to Kane, but he failed to convert from a comfortable position. The striker accepted this professionally, noting that such situations happen in football.

"I was simply waiting for such an opportunity to arise. As a striker, you sometimes have to watch for the ball bouncing in an unexpected direction. I couldn't direct the ball accurately into the goal, although I usually wouldn't miss in such situations. I've been a striker for a long time and I know well that not every shot ends in a goal", said Harry Kane.

Although this draw slightly disappointed the fans, the England national team still holds one of the leading positions in the group. The team will now focus all its attention on the decisive match against Panama. A victory in this game will allow the English to secure first place in Group L.