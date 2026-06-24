Giant 26-Meter Statue of Lionel Messi Erected in Argentina

·25·Sport
Giant 26-Meter Statue of Lionel Messi Erected in Argentina

Argentina national team captain and world football legend Lionel Messi has received another massive tribute in his homeland. A towering 26-meter (85-foot) statue of the footballer has been erected in the city of Cutral-Co, Patagonia. This monument confirms not only the athlete's achievements but also that he has become a symbol for the entire country. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Consisting of 70 tons of steel, the structure was meticulously crafted over 18 months by local sculptor Aldo Beroisa. The statue depicts a symbolic moment of Lionel Messi kneeling at the Lusail Stadium after the victory in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. Additionally, he is portrayed in his traditional goal celebration—pointing to the sky in honor of his late grandmother.

A world-record monument

In an interview with The Associated Press, sculptor Aldo Beroisa stated: "He is Argentina's natural ambassador. This work was very important to me not only as an artist but as an Argentine." With its dimensions, this statue has become the largest monument ever erected in honor of Lionel Messi worldwide.

It is worth noting that previously, a 21-meter statue was erected in honor of the footballer in Kolkata, India. However, West Bengal officials ordered it to be dismantled for safety reasons. According to local lawmaker Sharadwat Mukherjee, the statue in India became unstable and swayed due to strong winds. The new monument in Patagonia is said to be free of such risks due to its robust steel construction.

Historic achievements and new records

The opening ceremony of the statue coincided with further historic milestones in Lionel Messi's career. The 38-year-old forward recently scored a brace in a match against Austria, bringing his total World Cup goals to 18. In doing so, he broke the long-standing record set by Germany's Miroslav Klose to become the all-time top scorer in the tournament's history.

Currently playing for Inter Miami in the USA, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to demonstrate a high level of play despite approaching the age of 39. Although Cutral-Co is traditionally an industrial center, there has been a sharp increase in tourist flow to the region since the installation of this monumental statue. This proves that the wave of "Messimania" remains strong even in the remotest regions of Argentina.

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