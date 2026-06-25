Uzbekistan's Chances Updated — Is There Still Hope for the Play-offs?

The first two rounds of the World Cup have been quite difficult for our national team and fans. Following defeats against Colombia (1:3) and Portugal (0:5), our representatives currently sit bottom of Group K with zero points.

But in football, there is always room for miracles! The famous Opta supercomputer has updated its mathematical forecast regarding the fate of our national team after two rounds. The numbers tell us that hope still remains.

When the numbers speak: What are the percentages of salvation?

According to the cold calculations of the supercomputer, the probability of our team advancing to the next stages is estimated as follows:

Tournament Stage Probability of Result (Percentage) Advancing to the Play-offs 7.36% Reaching the Round of 16 1.24% Reaching the Quarter-finals 0.33% Semi-final Stage 0.06% Final and Championship Minimal (Almost 0%)

Unfortunately, according to the analysts' conclusions, the Uzbekistan national team no longer has any chance of finishing first in the group. Similarly, the probability of winning the trophy is virtually non-existent. But most importantly — we still have over a 7 percent chance of advancing to the next stage!

A 'do-or-die' match for Cannavaro's pupils

To keep this small flicker of hope alive, the final round of the group stage becomes a real final for us. Coach Fabio Cannavaro 's pupils will take the field against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).

The main task is clear: To keep the chance of securing a ticket to the World Cup 2026 play-offs alive, our boys must take the field playing for nothing but victory in this clash.

The ball is round, the pitch is level. No matter what the supercomputer says, it is people who play on the field, and we believe in our boys until the end. Forward, Uzbekistan!