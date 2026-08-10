Starlink Orbital Constellation to Reach 100,000 Satellites

·33·Technology
Starlink Orbital Constellation to Reach 100,000 Satellites

Led by Elon Musk, SpaceX has announced ambitious plans to expand its global Starlink satellite network. In the future, the constellation could exceed 100,000 satellites, including Direct-to-Cell devices designed to connect smartphones directly to the network. This could trigger a major transformation in global internet infrastructure and the communications market. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the number of active Starlink satellites in Earth orbit was close to 10,000 in the spring of this year. Commenting on the network’s prospects, investor Sawyer Merritt estimated that the future transition to the Starlink V3 generation and expansion of the constellation to 100,000 devices could increase total network capacity by approximately 100 times. In his assessment, each V3 satellite could provide data transmission speeds 10 times higher than those of the previous V2 generation.

A Technological Leap and Massive Capacity

Confirming the investor’s overall forecasts, Elon Musk emphasized that system capacity could grow on an even larger scale. According to the SpaceX chief, future generations of Starlink satellites could offer more than 50 times the throughput of the V2 version. This would provide subscribers with faster and more stable internet connectivity.

Scaling the satellite constellation to such an enormous size will depend directly on the capabilities of the Starship heavy-lift rocket system. This spacecraft will be the key factor in delivering sufficient numbers of next-generation devices into orbit. The successful development of the rocket system will enable the network to expand rapidly.

Competition in the Global Internet Market

According to experts and the company’s chief executive, an expansion on this scale could transform the entire telecommunications market in the future. Based on Elon Musk’s previous statements, even if competing satellite systems increase their capacity tenfold, Starlink could eventually account for more than 90% of all global IP traffic.

The development of this technology is regarded as an important step not only toward providing internet access to remote areas but also toward taking the speed and quality of data exchange worldwide to a new level. In developing countries such as Uzbekistan, the growing adoption of global technologies like this is expected to significantly improve internet coverage in the future.

StarlinkElon MuskSpaceXInternetTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

First Competing App Catalog Appears in Google Play StoreFirst Competing App Catalog Appears in Google Play StoreToday, 18:54Katalyst slows down spacecraft and continues Swift missionKatalyst slows down spacecraft and continues Swift missionToday, 18:30Transport Tracking System Works Without GPS or Mobile InternetTransport Tracking System Works Without GPS or Mobile InternetToday, 17:59CALB Dramatically Improves the Quality of Electric Vehicle BatteriesCALB Dramatically Improves the Quality of Electric Vehicle BatteriesToday, 17:29AI searches for new materials that keep microchips from overheatingAI searches for new materials that keep microchips from overheatingToday, 17:24Venmo Payment System Launches in Google Play App StoreVenmo Payment System Launches in Google Play App StoreToday, 17:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched