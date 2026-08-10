Starlink Orbital Constellation to Reach 100,000 Satellites

Led by Elon Musk, SpaceX has announced ambitious plans to expand its global Starlink satellite network. In the future, the constellation could exceed 100,000 satellites, including Direct-to-Cell devices designed to connect smartphones directly to the network. This could trigger a major transformation in global internet infrastructure and the communications market. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the number of active Starlink satellites in Earth orbit was close to 10,000 in the spring of this year. Commenting on the network’s prospects, investor Sawyer Merritt estimated that the future transition to the Starlink V3 generation and expansion of the constellation to 100,000 devices could increase total network capacity by approximately 100 times. In his assessment, each V3 satellite could provide data transmission speeds 10 times higher than those of the previous V2 generation.

A Technological Leap and Massive Capacity

Confirming the investor’s overall forecasts, Elon Musk emphasized that system capacity could grow on an even larger scale. According to the SpaceX chief, future generations of Starlink satellites could offer more than 50 times the throughput of the V2 version. This would provide subscribers with faster and more stable internet connectivity.

Scaling the satellite constellation to such an enormous size will depend directly on the capabilities of the Starship heavy-lift rocket system. This spacecraft will be the key factor in delivering sufficient numbers of next-generation devices into orbit. The successful development of the rocket system will enable the network to expand rapidly.

Competition in the Global Internet Market

According to experts and the company’s chief executive, an expansion on this scale could transform the entire telecommunications market in the future. Based on Elon Musk’s previous statements, even if competing satellite systems increase their capacity tenfold, Starlink could eventually account for more than 90% of all global IP traffic.

The development of this technology is regarded as an important step not only toward providing internet access to remote areas but also toward taking the speed and quality of data exchange worldwide to a new level. In developing countries such as Uzbekistan, the growing adoption of global technologies like this is expected to significantly improve internet coverage in the future.