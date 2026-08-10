Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain Hold Active Transfer Negotiations

Italian club Juventus and French side Paris Saint-Germain are expected to intensify their contacts during the summer transfer window. Negotiations between the parties may extend beyond the goalkeeper position to include other important deals aimed at strengthening the attack. This was reported by renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano and Corriere dello Sport. As reported by Goal.com reports .

The Parisian club has reportedly reached a near agreement to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The future of the Japanese goalkeeper, valued at around €35 million, has not yet been fully decided. He could remain in Paris and compete for a starting place after another goalkeeper leaves, or join another team on loan to gain experience.

Juventus’ next steps

If Zion Suzuki is sent out on loan, Juventus could join the race for his signature. However, the Turin club has reportedly not yet made a final decision on the matter. Paris Saint-Germain’s management is waiting for a clear response from the Italian club regarding the goalkeeper.

Negotiations between the two European giants are not limited to goalkeepers. According to Corriere dello Sport, the clubs’ cordial relationship could also pave the way for a transfer involving striker Jonathan David. Juventus is considering selling the Canadian forward to raise funds for signing a new striker.

The situation surrounding Jonathan David

Paris Saint-Germain could be one of the most realistic contenders, as the French champions need to strengthen their attack following Gonçalo Ramos’ departure. PSG sporting director Luis Campos knows Jonathan David well and previously brought him to Lille, further increasing the likelihood of the transfer. The specialist is actively supporting the player’s arrival at the club.

The exact structure of the deal remains unknown. Juventus values the Canadian forward’s transfer rights at between €20 million and €30 million and prefers a permanent sale. At the same time, the possibility of sending the player out on loan has not been completely ruled out.

According to GOAL.com, the transfers of Zion Suzuki and Jonathan David are expected to become key elements of major negotiations between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The fate of both deals is predicted to be decided in the final days of the summer transfer window.