The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are close to completing another major deal in the summer transfer window. The club have reached a full agreement on personal terms with talented Lille midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi. The transfer is viewed as an important step in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans to rebuild the midfield and strengthen the defensive midfield area. Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com, the 18-year-old Morocco international wants to join Manchester City, with negotiations between the parties entering their final stage. Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his X account that the player and his representatives had fully agreed personal terms with the English club. Bouaddi himself also prefers to complete the move now rather than delay the agreement until 2027.

The rapid rise of a star footballer

Ayoub Bouaddi’s growth over the past year has caused a major stir in European football. During the 2025–26 season, he became an integral part of Lille’s starting lineup. The young midfielder made 35 starts in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, showcasing his vision and physical maturity.

These impressive performances also enhanced the player’s reputation on the international stage. Despite being just 18, Ayoub Bouaddi started five World Cup matches for Morocco. Such high-level experience has sharply increased his transfer value and attracted the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Transfer value and financial details

If the transfer is completed successfully, Manchester City’s total summer spending could reach £200 million. The club have already signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson for £116 million during the summer transfer window.

Lille initially demanded €100 million, approximately £86 million, for their main star, but Manchester City’s management managed to reduce the price. According to sources, the final transfer fee is expected to be between €70 million and €80 million. With less than two weeks remaining before the new Premier League season begins, the Citizens are pushing to complete the transfer.