Battle Begins in Italy for Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah is expected to continue his career in Italy's Serie A. The race for the English defender is intensifying as not only newcomers to the league but also the reigning champions have joined the fray, increasing interest in the transfer market. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Serie A newcomer Como has made an official bid for the 26-year-old footballer. The team, managed by former star Cesc Fabregas, has secured the right to participate in the Champions League next season and has identified Chalobah as a primary target to strengthen the squad.

Competition between Inter and Como

However, this transfer will not be easy for Como. Italy's reigning champions, Inter, are also considering the option of adding the center-back to their ranks. "Nerazzurri" coach Cristian Chivu highly values the player's Premier League experience and versatility. The opportunity to play in the Champions League could be the deciding factor for Chalobah's move to Italy.

Chelsea management is not opposed to selling their academy graduate. Despite appearing in 47 matches across all competitions last season, the club aims to ensure financial stability and raise funds to purchase new defenders. The fact that the player has a contract with the Londoners until 2028 gives the club an advantage in negotiations.

Trevoh Chalobah is currently participating in the World Cup with the England national team. National team head coach Thomas Tuchel called up Chalobah specifically to replace the injured Tino Livramento. Interestingly, Tuchel chose Chalobah over Manchester United's Harry Maguire, demonstrating his belief in the player's high-level potential.

Chalobah's physical condition and tactical flexibility could be very useful for Italian clubs. Especially for a giant like Inter, experienced defenders are essential for defending the Scudetto and achieving international success. Since Chelsea will miss out on European competitions next season, the player himself is seriously considering Serie A offers to achieve growth in his career.