Marc Cucurella Urges Enzo Fernandez to Join Real Madrid: Will the Transfer Happen?

After moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid, Spanish defender Marc Cucurella has not hidden his desire to see his former teammate Enzo Fernandez join him. This transfer is expected to cause a major stir not only for the Madrid club but for all of European football. Cucurella has already signed a six-year contract to play under Jose Mourinho and is now attempting to attract the Argentine world champion to this project. According to Goal.com, reports .

In an interview with Marca, Cucurella touched upon his relationship with Enzo Fernandez and his potential transfer. "He is a fantastic player and a close friend of mine. Enzo congratulated me on my move to Madrid. I hope his transfer also happens. We were happy together at Chelsea, and I would be very glad if the opportunity to be together again at a great club like Real Madrid arises," says the Spanish defender.

Conflicts at the London Club and Interest in Madrid

Enzo Fernandez's future at Chelsea has been under scrutiny since last season. The player's open expression of affection for the city of Madrid led to a cooling of relations with the club management and coaching staff. Specifically, the Argentine midfielder's comparison of Madrid to his hometown of Buenos Aires and his desire to live there sparked objections from Chelsea fans and management.

Following these statements, former Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior took strict measures against the player, omitting him from important matches against teams like Manchester City and Port Vale. In the coach's view, the player crossed a "red line" regarding loyalty to the club project with his comments. According to Goal.com, Fernandez himself has not given a definitive answer on whether he will stay at the club after their exit from the Champions League.

However, the player's agent and former Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore defended Enzo. Pastore emphasized that the player never spoke about leaving Chelsea, but simply gave a sincere answer to a question about a city he likes. "Enzo is a professional guy and always gives his all to the team he plays for. He simply said he likes the city of Madrid, which does not mean betraying the club," Pastore added.

Currently, Real Madrid is considering options to strengthen its central midfield. If Enzo Fernandez's transfer is realized, it could further solidify Madrid's hegemony in the coming season. Chelsea, meanwhile, faces a difficult choice between keeping one of its most valuable assets or letting him go for a significant fee.