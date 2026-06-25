Switzerland defeat Canada, Bosnia prevail over Qatar (video)

·51·Sport
Switzerland defeat Canada, Bosnia prevail over Qatar (video)

The third round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup has begun. In Group B, the Switzerland national team strengthened its lead in the group by defeating one of the hosts, Canada, 2-1.

The first half ended goalless. However, after the break, Switzerland increased the pace of the game. Ruben Vargas put his team ahead in the 46th minute, and Manzambi extended the lead to two goals in the 57th minute.

Canada reduced the deficit in the 76th minute through a goal by Jonathan David. Nevertheless, the hosts were unable to change the score in the remaining time and suffered a defeat. Thus, Switzerland took first place in the group with 7 points, while Canada remained in second place with 4 points.

World Cup 2026. Group B, Matchday 3

Switzerland — Canada — 2:1

Goals: Vargas, 46; Manzambi, 57 — David, 76.

Switzerland: Kobel, Jake, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Manzambi, Sou, Vargas, Embolo.

Canada: Crepo, Johnston, de Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Shuenyer, Saliba, Ahmed, David, Larin.

In the battle for third place in the group, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Qatar 3-1. Alajbegovic opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Five minutes later, Al Burayk scored an own goal.

Qatar reduced the score in the 43rd minute through a goal by Al Haydos. However, in the 80th minute, Mahmich scored the third goal, securing the victory for Bosnia.

This match held special significance for the captain of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, Edin Džeko. The experienced striker played his 150th match for the national team.

Bosnia and Herzegovina — Qatar — 3:1

Goals: Alajbegovic, 29; Al Burayk, 34 (OG); Mahmich, 80 — Al Haydos, 43.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasil, Radelich, Katich, Malich, Kolashinas, Bajraktarevic, Shunich, Bashich, Alajbegovic, Demirovic, Džeko.

Qatar: Abunada, Pedro, Huhi, Laye, Al Burayk, Abdulsalam, Fathi, Boudiaf, Al Haydos, Edmilson, Afif.

According to the round results, Switzerland finished first in the group with 7 points, and Canada second with 4 points. Bosnia and Herzegovina also collected 4 points but finished third based on tie-breakers. Qatar finished last in the group with 1 point.

SwitzerlandCanadaBosnia and HerzegovinaQatarEdin Džeko
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