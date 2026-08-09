Barcelona reshaping squad to fund Rodri transfer

As the European transfer window enters its busiest phase, activity around Barcelona has intensified. According to reports circulated on Sunday evening, the Blaugrana are working both to optimize their squad and complete major signings. In particular, the head coach and club management are reportedly close to bringing in Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Goal.com reports this.

According to respected sports journalists such as Ekrem Konur, the Spanish giants are resolving the financial details needed to complete the major deal. However, bringing the experienced defensive midfielder to Catalonia would require both physical and financial resources from the club. Barcelona’s management therefore plans to increase its transfer budget by selling several players.

Interest from Saudi Arabian clubs

Young midfielder Marc Casadó is a key part of Barcelona’s transfer plans. Representatives of clubs from Saudi Arabia’s Roshn Saudi League are seriously pursuing him. In particular, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, two of the country’s biggest clubs, are competing to sign the Spanish footballer.

Barcelona is reportedly ready to let Marc Casadó leave, but the club has set a clear financial demand. The board aims to earn at least €40 million from the midfielder’s transfer. The financial strength of the Saudi clubs should allow them to meet this valuation and could accelerate negotiations.

Condition for the major deal

Sources claim that Marc Casadó’s transfer and Rodri’s arrival are closely linked. If Barcelona accepts an offer from Saudi Arabia and Casadó is sold for €40 million, the deal would generate significant income for the Catalan club.

That financial inflow will be the key factor in fully funding the transfer of Manchester City star Rodri. Negotiations are entering their final stage, and a resolution is expected soon, potentially leading to one of the summer transfer window’s biggest deals.