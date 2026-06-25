Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)

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Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)

In the second match of Group S on Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup group stage, the Morocco national team defeated underdogs Haiti 4-2. The six-goal encounter turned into a real football show.

Haiti opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Joseph. However, Morocco restored balance in the 39th minute with a precise strike from Hakimi. Four minutes later, Isidor put Haiti ahead again.

Despite this, Sabiri equalized to make it 2-2 during first-half stoppage time. He succeeded in scoring once again for Morocco in the tournament.

In the second half, the Africans took full control of the initiative. Rahimi put Morocco ahead in the 78th minute, and Yassin scored the fourth goal in the 89th minute to seal the match.

Following the victory, Morocco collected 7 points and took second place in the group based on tie-breakers. Haiti, failing to earn any points, finished at the bottom of the table.

World Cup 2026. Group S. Matchday 3

Morocco — Haiti — 4:2

Goals: Hakimi, 39; Sabiri, 45+1; Rahimi, 78; Yassin, 89 — Joseph, 10; Isidor, 43.

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Riad, Halhal, Salah-Eddine, Amrabat, Sabiri, El Hannous, El Aynawi, Dias, El Kaabi.

Haiti: Placide, Ad, Delcroix, Experance, Duverne, Bellegarde, Jean-Jacques, Providence, Joseph, Isidor, Casimir.

MoroccoHaitiAchraf HakimiAbdelhamid SabiriSoufiane Rahimi
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