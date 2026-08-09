Liverpool missed a key opportunity to strengthen their attack during the summer transfer window. The situations surrounding West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola have sparked intense debate. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said the club’s leadership had chosen the wrong direction in its transfer policy. According to him, Liverpool should have focused on another candidate to find a suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Bradley Barcola’s huge price tag

Bradley Barcola’s transfer value and the fact that his contract with the Paris club runs for almost two more years mean the French champions are under no pressure to sell him. PSG are demanding a huge £145 million, approximately $195 million, for the star winger.

Although Liverpool made major signings last year, the club cannot justify spending such a large sum to replace Mohamed Salah after his departure as a free agent. With only a few weeks remaining before the new season begins, the coaching staff are rushing to find a winger.

The Jarrod Bowen option

Michael Owen believes Jarrod Bowen, whose West Ham side were relegated from the Premier League , would be the ideal candidate to replace Mohamed Salah. The former footballer emphasized that the English winger would be ready to join another team after his club’s relegation to the second tier.

“Bradley Barcola is undoubtedly a top-class player, but his price is far too high. I would have taken a different approach and tried to bring Jarrod Bowen in from West Ham,” Michael Owen said in an interview provided through Sportsbookreview.com and a Kalshi promo code.

At the same time, Owen added that Liverpool should consider other talented players on the transfer market, saying the team badly needs skillful footballers who can operate on the wings. However, with little time remaining and high financial demands, this transfer window is proving extremely difficult for the Merseyside club.