Former Liverpool star John Barnes has shared his views on the expected changes in the squad under new head coach Andoni Iraola and the potential return of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. News about Nunez, known for his distinct "chaotic" playing style at the Merseyside club, returning to the English Premier League is sparking heated discussions among football fans. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

In an interview with Goal.com, Barnes emphasized that the 26-year-old striker's return depends largely on the new coach's tactical views. Darwin Nunez was transferred from Benfica in 2022 for £64 million. Although he managed to score 40 goals in 143 appearances for Liverpool, his consistency has often been criticized.

New coach and a new philosophy

According to John Barnes, the team should now move away from the "heavy metal" football of the Jurgen Klopp era and fully support the ideas of new coach Andoni Iraola. "If Iraola wants to play football based on chaotic and fast attacks, then Darwin Nunez could fit into this system. However, if the coach chooses a different style, the Uruguayan striker's return would be illogical," says the club legend.

Currently a member of Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, Nunez is not performing as expected. Due to the limit on foreign players, he has been left out of the team's registration for the domestic league. Consequently, the Saudi club has expressed readiness to release him as a free agent. This could create an opportunity for Liverpool to bring him back for free.

Barnes also touched upon the playing style of the team's leader, Mohamed Salah. According to him, players should not impose their conditions on the coach; instead, they must adapt to whatever tactics are chosen. This will serve as the most important factor for Liverpool's future success.

For Liverpool fans, Darwin Nunez was not just a player, but had become a kind of "cult hero" with his relentless movement on the pitch and unexpected decisions. His return could bring new energy to the team's attacking line, but for this transfer to happen, the club management and coaching staff must reach an agreement.

In conclusion, Liverpool is acting cautiously in the transfer market. The new era under Andoni Iraola is expected to change not only the squad but also the team's overall appearance on the pitch. Nunez's return could potentially be the first and most sensational step of these changes.