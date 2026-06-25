Chelsea's Surprise Move: Londoners to Sign Inter's Target Defender for €55 Million

·39·Sport
Chelsea's Surprise Move: Londoners to Sign Inter's Target Defender for €55 Million

Chelsea are close to another sensational agreement in the transfer market. The "Blues" have secured the transfer of Atalanta talent Marco Palestra, who had been closely monitored by Inter Milan for a long time. According to Goal.com, the London club is ready to pay €55 million (approximately £47 million) for the 21-year-old defender. Goal.com reports .

A significant aspect of this transfer is that Palestra is expected to be the first signing under Chelsea's new head coach Xabi Alonso. Although the club has not officially announced the managerial change, sources emphasize that the Spanish specialist personally approved this transfer. Palestra's versatility and ability to play reliably on both the right and left flanks fit perfectly into Alonso's tactical schemes.

From Inter Academy to Atalanta Star

Marco Palestra was born in 2005 in Buccinasco, near Milan. Interestingly, he began his career at the Inter academy, but a year later, he caught the attention of Atalanta scouts and moved to the Bergamo club. Initially playing as a left wing-back, the footballer was moved to right-back during the 2021-22 season, where he showcased his best qualities.

Having spent last season on loan at Cagliari, Palestra was named one of the best defenders in Serie A. His high speed, ability to join attacks, and disciplined defensive play attracted the attention of many European giants. In particular, his 10 assists in a single season at the youth level demonstrate how high his offensive potential is.

Why Chelsea?

Chelsea's management continues its strategy of investing in young and promising players in recent years. A modern wing-back like Palestra can significantly strengthen the team's style of play. He can operate freely in both back-three and back-four formations, creating wide tactical options for the coaching staff.

Inter tried for a long time to bring back their former youth product, but financially they could not match the amount offered by Chelsea. The Londoners accelerated the negotiations and succeeded in leaving the Italian club behind in the transfer race. Currently, the parties are agreeing on the final clauses of the contract, and an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

This transfer could be a great loss for Serie A, as Palestra was seen as one of the future main stars of Italian football. For Chelsea, this is not only a squad reinforcement but another successful move in snatching talented players from competitors.

ChelseaInterAtalantaMarco PalestraTransfers
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