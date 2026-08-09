Barcelona Working on Rodri Transfer as Changes Expected in the Squad

·72·Sport
Barcelona Working on Rodri Transfer as Changes Expected in the Squad

According to a sports publication, the Catalan club Barcelona is negotiating the signing of Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The transfer is expected to take Hansi Flick’s project to a new level and radically change the competition in midfield. Goal.com reports .

Recognized as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, Rodri would not only improve Barcelona’s quality on the pitch but also bring leadership qualities to the team. However, the arrival of a star of this caliber would inevitably have a major impact on the futures of other players in the Catalan squad.

Squad changes and those at risk

According to the source, Rodri’s arrival would not affect key figures such as Gavi and Pedri, but several other players could face the risk of losing their places. Frenkie de Jong, who is still recovering from injury, is expected to be among those affected the most.

Frenkie de Jong, who worked hard to represent the Netherlands at the World Cup, is returning after a serious knee injury. However, once he receives medical clearance, he will face a much tougher battle to retain his previously almost guaranteed place in the starting XI.

Marc Casadó’s future

Marc Casadó is being identified as the second casualty of the Rodri transfer. Hansi Flick openly stated at the end of last season that it would be advisable for the player to find another club. Nevertheless, the young midfielder has made it clear that he has not given up on his dream of succeeding at Spotify Camp Nou and wants to continue fighting.

If the transfer is completed successfully, Barcelona’s midfield recruitment policy will undergo major changes. This will clearly have a direct impact on rotation throughout the season and on the futures of certain players at the club.

BarcelonaRodriFrenkie de JongHansi FlickManchester City
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