Boeing 777F Cargo Plane Sets Distance Record Without Stopover

·75·Technology
Boeing 777F Cargo Plane Sets Distance Record Without Stopover

An absolute distance record for commercial cargo flights has been set in aviation history. According to Ixbt.com, a Boeing 777F freighter operated by National Airlines successfully completed a flight from Prestwick, Sri Lanka, to Melbourne, Australia, without making an intermediate landing. This transcontinental flight opened a new chapter in the aviation industry, clearly demonstrating the immense technical capabilities of modern aircraft. Ixbt.com reports .

The aircraft reportedly covered the shortest route between the two airports—16,986 kilometers, or 9,172 nautical miles—in 19 hours and 23 minutes. This figure is approximately 98 kilometers greater than the recent test flight by an Airbus A350-1000ULR from Toulouse to Melbourne. However, the key distinguishing feature of this flight is that it was not a test or certification mission, but a direct commercial cargo flight.

Minimal Cargo and Maximum Fuel

Although the flight set a distance record, the aircraft carried a highly symbolic amount of cargo. According to preliminary information, the Boeing 777F carried just one pallet loaded with spare parts for a General Electric GEnx engine. The parts were needed for a Jetstar Boeing 787-8 undergoing repairs in Melbourne.

Experts note that the minimal cargo weight enabled the aircraft to carry the maximum possible fuel reserve and cover such a long distance without an intermediate landing. However, no absolute record was set for flight duration. The title in this category still belongs to Qantas: in 2019, its Boeing 787-9 flew from London to Sydney with 50 passengers in 19 hours and 30 minutes.

New Technologies and Future Prospects

It is particularly noteworthy that this record-breaking flight was performed by an almost brand-new aircraft. The flight was operated by a Boeing 777F with registration number N792CA and serial number MSN 70548. The aircraft was completed in 2026 and delivered to National Airlines in May of the same year. This means it had been in service for less than three months at the time of the record flight.

It is worth recalling that the Boeing 777F is the freighter version of the 777 family, specially designed for long-haul cargo routes and equipped with two GE90 engines. However, the aircraft type's stated maximum range depends directly on the payload. The heavier the cargo, the less space and capacity remain for fuel, and the shorter the nonstop range becomes.

Boeing 777FAviationRecordNational AirlinesCargo Flight
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