Samsung’s New Foldable Phones Set a Record in Europe

Samsung’s new-generation foldable smartphones have sparked unprecedented interest in the European market, setting an absolute record for the number of pre-orders. According to GSM Arena, the South Korean giant officially announced that demand for its latest gadgets exceeded previous achievements by as much as 17 percent. Ixbt.com reports this.

The pre-order process launched in Europe delivered results that exceeded the company’s expectations. The new devices attracted strong consumer demand, while buyer preferences varied significantly across the different models.

Demand and Interest by Model

According to analytical data, interest in the latest flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra, increased by 70 percent compared with previous years. This indicates that users are gaining greater confidence in improved foldable technologies.

The Galaxy Z Fold8, featuring a completely redesigned look and a new form factor, attracted the most attention from buyers. The device accounted for nearly 40 percent of all pre-orders in Europe, showing that it has become a market leader.

Sales and Future Expectations

Following these record figures, Samsung officially launched its new foldable smartphones for sale in European countries. The new devices have already begun reaching customers.

Experts believe that the high activity seen in pre-orders will also be reflected in actual sales volumes in the coming days. Samsung is expected to soon announce further financial and popularity milestones based on the devices’ initial sales results.