Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal's transfer market plans

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that new players could join the team before the summer transfer window closes. According to the Evening Standard, despite the official unveiling of Bruno Guimarães, who was signed from Newcastle United for £75 million, the club's leadership is actively working to strengthen the squad further. This demonstrates the team's firm intention to compete for major honours next season. Goal.com reports .

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal have already signed players such as Illan Meslier, Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapié. However, Mikel Arteta intends to add quality and competition to the squad before the season begins. In particular, problems in defence and the team's need for versatile players are prompting the manager to be even more active in the transfer market.

Defensive problems and collective responsibility

Arsenal showed some weaknesses in defence during their preseason matches. They conceded three goals against Borussia Dortmund and the same number in their match against Real Betis in Dublin. The absence of Jurrien Timber and William Saliba through injury has also limited the team's options in defence.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta stressed that the problem cannot be placed solely on the defenders and is instead a collective responsibility. The manager believes that improving the team's play and correcting its mistakes will be addressed together with the current players. If a suitable candidate capable of strengthening the squad is found on the transfer market, the club is ready to act.

High hopes for Bruno Guimarães

Mikel Arteta made no secret of his admiration for new star Bruno Guimarães's enthusiasm in training and his performances. The manager believes that the Brazilian midfielder's character, mobility and versatility can take the team to a new level.

"We immediately saw the energy, hunger and desire he showed in training to leave a significant mark on the club's history," Arteta said. The manager also added that the player's ability to win the ball, make quick decisions and finish attacks would bring great benefit to the team.