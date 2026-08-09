Jérémy Jacquet preparing to make his Liverpool debut

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Jérémy Jacquet, one of the club’s major signings of the summer transfer window, will make his debut for the team soon. The French defender had been managed cautiously during pre-season and is now expected to feature in the upcoming two-match clash against Como. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to LFCTV, Reds fans have had to wait a little longer to see their new defensive addition in action. The 21-year-old, valued at up to £60 million, was forced to miss the opening matches of the team’s pre-season programme due to injury.

The defender’s recovery

The player, who joined from French club Rennes, also missed Sunday’s match against Monaco at Anfield, which ended in a 3–2 defeat. This had raised a number of questions about his fitness ahead of the new Premier League season.

Over the past week, Jacquet has undergone rehabilitation for a shoulder problem and trained separately from the main group. However, the coaching staff are assessing his condition positively, while the medical team are pleased with the player’s recovery.

The coach’s comments

Andoni Iraola clarified the Frenchman’s condition in an interview after the match against Monaco. According to him, the coaching staff had been unsure whether to include the player in the squad for the game, but ultimately decided not to take a risk.

“In Jérémy’s case, we were unsure whether to include him in the squad today, and in the end we decided it was better not to play him. However, he should be fully ready for the next match,” Iraola told the club’s television channel.

Problems in the defence

The club leadership’s cautious approach is linked to the shoulder surgery Jacquet underwent last winter, immediately after the transfer agreement was completed. The defender made a strong start to pre-season training but later felt some discomfort, and Liverpool’s doctors placed him under increased supervision after Joe Gomez suffered an injury.

This positive news has arrived at a crucial moment for the Reds. In the friendly against Monaco, Virgil van Dijk and Ifeanyi Ndukwe were the team’s only fit natural centre-backs.