Ecuador beat Germany to secure playoff spot (video)

The final round of Group E matches for the 2026 World Cup has taken place.

Germany, having already secured their playoff spot ahead of schedule, lost 1-2 to Ecuador. This victory allows the Latin American side to advance to the next stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

The match started intensely. In the 2nd minute, Leroy Sane put Germany ahead. However, the Germans' lead did not last long.

In the 9th minute, Angulo scored the equalizer. In the second half, Ecuador increased the pressure, and in the 77th minute, Plata scored the team's second goal.

Germany attempted to equalize for the remainder of the game, but Ecuador defended confidently to preserve the crucial victory.

World Cup 2026. Group E, Matchday 3

Ecuador — Germany — 2:1

Goals: Angulo, 9; Plata, 77 — Sane, 2.

Ecuador: Galindes, Franco (Presiado, 64), Ordonez, Pacho, Hinkapi (Estupinan, 71), Yeboa (Torres, 85), M. Caicedo, Vite, Angulo (X. Caicedo, 85), Plata, Valencia (Rodriguez, 64).

Germany: Neuer, Kimmich (Thiaw, 60), Tah, Rudiger, Sane, Nmecha (Bayer, 64), Pavlovic (Stiller, 46), Raum, Musiala, Wirtz (Gross, 73), Havertz (Undav, 60).

Yellow Cards: Hinkapi, 43; Pavlovic, 44; Franco, 50; Plata, 89.

Thus, Germany advanced to the playoffs with 6 points. Ecuador, with 4 points, continues the tournament as one of the best third-placed teams.