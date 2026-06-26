Harry Kane Expected to Achieve Unprecedented Feat in English Football History

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Harry Kane Expected to Achieve Unprecedented Feat in English Football History

England captain Harry Kane could achieve a historic milestone that no other English footballer has ever reached. Former "Three Lions" captain Terry Butcher told Goal.com that Kane has reached the level of Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of fitness and longevity. According to Butcher, the striker has every opportunity to become the first English player to participate in four World Cups. Goal.com reports that.

In the history of English football, even representatives of the "golden generation" such as David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and Wayne Rooney did not have the chance to participate in four World Cups. Harry Kane has already played in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. If he takes the field in the 2026 tournament hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, it will be his third. Experts believe Kane could still help the national team in the 2030 World Cup.

Following the path of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The 31-year-old striker, currently playing for Bayern Munich, is maintaining his physical condition at an elite level. In the 2025-26 season, he managed to score 61 goals at the club level, proving he is still in peak form. According to Terry Butcher, Kane has the potential to play at a high level until the age of 40, much like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"This could become Cristiano Ronaldo's sixth World Cup. Harry Kane is also a player who can serve for just as long. We see his performances at Bayern Munich; although the German league is not as intense as the English Premier League, he scores regularly and does what is necessary for the team," says Butcher.

Kane has scored 81 goals for the England national team so far, making him the all-time record holder. His next goal is to break Peter Shilton's record of 125 caps and win the prestigious trophy with the national team after a 60-year hiatus. If he becomes a World Champion with England, he will cement his status as the greatest footballer in the country's history.

The former defender noted that Kane's sincerity and hard work have made him a favorite among fans. "He's just a great guy. Everyone loves him because he is honest and dedicated to his work. If he wins the World Cup with England, he will decide when to retire and do so with dignity," Terry Butcher added.

Harry KaneEnglandBayern MunichWorld CupFootball
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