Ousmane Dembele Shines Against Norway: France Lead the Group

·22·Sport
Ousmane Dembele Shines Against Norway: France Lead the Group

The match between the France and Norway national teams, held as part of the World Cup qualifiers, ended with an unexpected result. While many fans expected a clash between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, PSG star Ousmane Dembele stole the spotlight. His brilliant performance in the first half and a rapid hat-trick secured victory for the "Les Bleus". This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken made significant rotations in the lineup, despite the opportunity to take the lead in the group. Leaving the team's main stars, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, on the bench proved costly for the Scandinavians. France, meanwhile, ramped up the pressure from the very first minutes of the match.

Dembele's 32-minute masterclass

As early as the 6th minute, Ousmane Dembele converted a pass from Kylian Mbappe into a goal. After elegantly beating the defender, the forward accurately targeted the far corner. Shortly after, Mbappe provided another assist, and Dembele made it 2-0 with a curling strike from outside the penalty area.

The Norway national team managed to narrow the gap through a goal by Thelo Aasgard, sparking hopes of a comeback. However, Dembele completed his hat-trick by scoring his third goal before the break. Left unmarked inside the penalty area, he precisely hit the bottom corner with his left foot.

Second half and final result

At the start of the second half, Norway had a great chance to reduce the score. The referee awarded a penalty after Theo Hernandez committed a foul inside his own penalty area. However, goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved Jorgen Strand Larsen's shot, saving his team from an inevitable goal. This moment significantly impacted the rest of the game.

Towards the end of the match, young talent Desire Doue scored with a header to set the final score. This victory allowed France to solidify their first place in Group J. Norway, having left their key players on the bench, missed out on crucial points.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, this match once again demonstrated the balance of power in European football. In particular, Ousmane Dembele's consistent form and his chemistry with Kylian Mbappe suggest that this will be the French national team's primary weapon in future tournaments.

FranceNorwayOusmane DembeleKylian MbappeErling Haaland
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