OnePlus, known for its affordable devices in the smartphone market, continues to reveal details about the N6 model, which is expected to be its next hit. Scheduled for official release on June 30, this gadget is attracting attention with a record-breaking power source and high technical specifications for its price range. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The most significant feature of the new device is its massive 8000 mAh battery. This is a rare specification for modern smartphones, guaranteeing users several days of autonomous operation. According to ixbt.com, this model will be the first smartphone in the N series to feature such a high-capacity battery.

Technical Specifications and Cooling System

The OnePlus N6 is not limited to just its battery. The manufacturer has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with an AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures image smoothness and color vibrancy, creating great opportunities for gaming and multimedia content. Although the exact screen diagonal has not yet been revealed, its quality is expected to be high.

Another noteworthy aspect is the device's cooling system. The smartphone is equipped with a vapor chamber covering an area of 5300 mm². Company representatives state that this is the largest cooling system in the smartphone segment under 210 dollars. Such technology prevents the device from overheating and increases its long-term efficiency.

Camera and Performance

For photography enthusiasts, the OnePlus N6 offers a dual camera system with a 50 megapixel main sensor. The device is capable of recording video at 60 fps. It also features a Dual View Video mode, allowing the user to record using both the front and main cameras simultaneously. For selfie lovers, an 8 megapixel front camera is provided.

Regarding the smartphone's internal power and speed, preliminary data suggests it relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. This processor is distinguished by its 5G network support and energy efficiency. The estimated price of the device is expected to be around 200-210 dollars, making it a serious competitor for mid-range representatives in the Uzbekistan smartphone market.