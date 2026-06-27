Avito Simplifies Clothing Sales Using AI

·19·Technology
Avito Simplifies Clothing Sales Using AI

Avito, one of Russia's largest classifieds platforms, has introduced a new feature that fundamentally changes the process of selling clothes for users. This tool, called "Razberyom garderob" (Cleaning out the wardrobe), allows the creation of a complete product card from just a single photo using AI. This innovation not only saves time but also eliminates complexities in the listing process. This was reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The system is based on the A-Vision multimodal model, the company's own development. Unlike previous algorithms, the new service does not rely on text entered by the user, but analyzes the image to independently determine the item's category, brand, color, size, and condition. This eliminates the need for the seller to manually fill in dozens of fields.

Technological Capabilities and Efficiency

According to ixbt.com, during the testing of the new feature, users posted over 100,000 ads specifically using AI. Notably, in half of the cases, sellers made no changes to the descriptions and characteristics prepared by the system. This demonstrates how accurately the technology works.

The process of creating an ad via smartphone has now accelerated by 40 percent. All information is presented in a ready-to-use format on a single screen, and the user has the opportunity to edit it before publishing. Additionally, the system analyzes the prices of similar products on the platform and suggests the most optimal price to the seller.

Adaptation for Home Photos

AI models are typically trained on high-quality studio photos, but ordinary users often use images with poor lighting or awkward angles. Therefore, Avito engineers adapted the A-Vision model using LoRA adapters specifically to understand photos taken in domestic conditions.

At the current stage, this service is available only via the mobile app. It is operational in the adult and children's clothing sections. In the future, the company plans to implement this technology for other product categories, including footwear and accessories.

Such technological solutions are also very relevant for platforms like OLX operating in the Uzbekistan market. The integration of AI into e-commerce not only improves the user experience but also raises the quality of content on the platform to a professional level.

AvitoAITechnologyA-VisionE-commerce
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