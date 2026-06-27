Drama in the Insurtech Market: Corgi Startup Accused of Stealing Open Source Software

Serious conflicts are escalating around Corgi, an insurtech startup backed by the Y Combinator accelerator. Papermark has accused Corgi of stealing open source software and presenting it as its own product. This situation has once again brought the issue of intellectual property and open source licenses in the startup ecosystem to the forefront. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The conflict began after a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Marc Seitz, one of the founders of Papermark. To prove his allegations, Seitz attached screenshots of Corgi's new Dataroom product. The screenshots showed that the functions and texts in the Corgi interface were verbatim identical to the Papermark product.

Programs called Datarooms or "deal rooms" are primarily used by startups to securely send project documents to venture investors and conduct due diligence processes. According to TechCrunch, Marc Seitz called Corgi's action a copyright violation and even "fraud."

Official Response from Corgi Management

Corgi co-founder and CEO Nico Laqua initially promised to investigate the situation and shortly after issued a statement denying the allegations. He emphasized that the product's code is completely different from Papermark's code. While denying claims of license violation, Laqua stressed that "stealing code and copying a design style are two different things."

Nevertheless, the head of Corgi admitted that they relied too heavily on existing products during the design process. According to him, instead of making unique visual choices, the team took templates from ready-made solutions on the market. This led to the products looking identical from the outside.

A company representative told TechCrunch in an interview that the problematic elements had already been changed. He stated that the similarities were only observed in visual elements on two secondary settings pages and these errors were corrected immediately. The team reaffirmed that Papermark's code was not used.

Open Source Software and Startup Ethics

This incident could serve as an important lesson for tech startups. Although open source projects are often provided for free use, their license terms and copyrights are strictly protected. Such cases are also relevant for Uzbekistan's developing IT sector, as local developers also make extensive use of international open source resources.

So far, the dispute between Papermark and Corgi has not reached court, but discussions on social networks are bound to damage the startup's reputation. Experts remind that when creating a product, not only the uniqueness of the code but also the originality of the user interface (UI) and texts are important.