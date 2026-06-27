Alaska Airlines Equips All Regional Aircraft with Starlink Internet

The integration of digital technologies in the aviation world is reaching a new stage. Alaska Airlines, one of the largest US carriers, has fully completed the installation of Starlink satellite internet on all 91 of its regional aircraft. This step allows passengers to use high-speed network access during flights as if they were on the ground. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to ixbt.com, Alaska Airlines and its subsidiary Hawaiian have now equipped a total of nearly 150 aircraft with the Starlink system. Notably, this service is provided absolutely free for members of the Atmos Rewards loyalty program. This is part of the airline's strategy to expand its customer base and improve service quality.

Starlink technology stands out from traditional aviation internet with its minimal latency and high throughput capacity. Download speeds on board can reach up to 500 Mbps, while upload speeds can reach up to 70 Mbps. Such indicators allow passengers to communicate via video calls, play online games, and watch high-quality videos even above the clouds.

The Starlink Revolution in Global Aviation

This technology, provided by SpaceX led by Elon Musk, is becoming popular rapidly. Not only Alaska Airlines, but Southwest Airlines has also begun flights after equipping its first aircraft with Starlink. Additionally, United Airlines has started implementing the system on long-haul flights, and Spain's Iberia airline on commercial routes.

Currently, Starlink internet is partnering with 41 airlines worldwide. The total number of aircraft included in the program has exceeded 7,000. This indicates that satellite internet will become an integral part of the aviation industry in the near future.

This news is also significant for Uzbek travelers and users of international flights. The implementation of such technologies by global airlines increases competition and will eventually push operators flying in Central Asian directions to adopt similar high standards.

The management of Alaska Air Group has set ambitious goals. The company plans to fully equip all its 400+ aircraft with the Starlink system by 2027. A unique feature of the system is that it continues to operate seamlessly before takeoff and after landing.