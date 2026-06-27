US Government Takes Control of OpenAI's Most Powerful GPT-5.6 Model

The next technological leap in the world of AI has occurred, but this time the public release of the new development has hit an unexpected obstacle. Although OpenAI has prepared its latest and most powerful GPT-5.6 model, its wide-scale debut has been temporarily delayed at the request of the US government. This decision is of strategic importance and is explained by the need to assess the impact of AI systems on national security. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to reports from The Information, based on a closed meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the GPT-5.6 model is currently open only to a limited circle of users. These users are being personally selected, and the entire process is coordinated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Cybersecurity Director's office. Such an approach indicates the beginning of a new era in relations between tech giants and the state.

In an address to employees, Sam Altman expressed hope that the full launch of the GPT-5.6 model would take place in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, he emphasized that OpenAI does not intend to make such a control regime a permanent practice. In the future, the company plans to develop a more transparent and clear mechanism for releasing new models in cooperation with government agencies and industry representatives.

State Control and New Regulations

The seriousness of the situation is highlighted by the fact that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick personally warned Sam Altman not to announce the GPT-5.6 model to the public without coordinating with government structures. Such strict measures are linked to the US administration's new policy in the field of AI. This policy is aimed at maintaining technological superiority and preventing potential cyber risks.

As a reminder, according to a decree previously signed by President Donald Trump, American AI developers must submit their latest models to the government at least 30 days before a mass launch. This rule is expected to significantly impact the workflow of leading companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. The government will have the opportunity to check the model's security parameters during this period.

Experts believe that such control measures could have a double-edged result. On one hand, it ensures security; on the other, it may slow down the pace of innovation and limit users' access to the most modern tools. This news is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as global restrictions are bound to delay the arrival of new ChatGPT service features in our region.

Currently, OpenAI has not officially announced the launch of GPT-5.6 and has not disclosed its public release date. Industry analysts speculate that this model will fundamentally differ from its predecessors not only in computing power but also in logical reasoning and the ability to solve complex problems. The development of events remains dependent on the final conclusion of the US government.