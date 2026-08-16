Ethan Nwaneri Could Leave Arsenal as Milan Show Interest in Transfer

·12·Sport
Ethan Nwaneri Could Leave Arsenal as Milan Show Interest in Transfer

London club Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell one of their talented academy graduates, Ethan Nwaneri, before the summer transfer window closes. The young midfielder, who has been unable to secure a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, is highly likely to continue his career in Italy. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Nwaneri was not even named on the bench for Arsenal’s recent Premier League match against Manchester City. Although he took part in pre-season training, it appears that the coaching staff have decided to do without his services.

Fabrizio Romano confirms

Well-known transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the information on his social media pages, stating that the player will leave London before the summer transfer window opens. He noted that this plan had already been agreed several weeks ago.

Nwaneri made his professional debut at a record-breaking young age, attracting the attention of the entire football community. However, regular playing time has been difficult to secure amid strong competition and Arsenal’s star-studded squad.

Milan interested

Milan’s management were immediately informed when the player entered the transfer market. The Italian giants are looking to strengthen their attack, particularly by signing a versatile playmaker capable of operating behind the striker.

Milan scouts added the English talent to their watchlist as early as late July. The Rossoneri are ready to provide the young footballer with the conditions he needs at San Siro and are seriously considering ways to complete the transfer.

After failing to get enough playing time in the Premier League last season, Nwaneri was sent on loan to French club Marseille. Although his experience in Ligue 1 helped his development, it was not enough for him to reintegrate into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

Ethan NwaneriArsenalMilanTransferPremier League
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