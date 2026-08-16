Jürgen Klopp Begins Work With Germany National Team

·2·Sport
Jürgen Klopp Begins Work With Germany National Team

Jürgen Klopp, the new head coach of the Germany national team, visited the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt and officially began his first day in the job. Goal.com reports that the renowned coach, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the end of July, presented his short-term plans and long-term vision for the future of the national team. Goal.com reports .

The 59-year-old coach, known for his successful spells at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, posted photos on social media showing the atmosphere at his new workplace. Although the responsibility is considerable, Jürgen Klopp has not lost his trademark sense of humor. In his first interview with the DFB’s official website, he jokingly spoke about the messages he had sent to his friends.

New Role and Early Jokes

Klopp said he had started signing his WhatsApp messages to friends as “Bundestrainer Klopp.” Although it sounds rather strange, he stressed that the form of address was appropriate among close friends. Once he started work, however, the coach turned his full attention to serious matters.

Germany’s early exit from the 2026 World Cup had caused widespread disappointment across the country. Nevertheless, the experienced coach made it clear that he does not intend to tear down the existing foundation and start from scratch. He said he favored preserving the squad’s current potential while developing it further.

No Plans for a Radical Team Overhaul

“If the World Cup did not go as hoped, you might think that everything has to start from a blank sheet. However, that is not absolutely necessary,” Klopp said. He began his work not with direct contact with the players, but by strengthening internal links within the German football system.

With many players currently returning from their summer holidays, the coach is relying on the human factor. He emphasized that he had taken responsibility for two main areas: the senior national team and everything else. To that end, he is visiting other Bundesliga clubs and exchanging views with local coaches.

Steps Toward the Future

Jürgen Klopp plans to meet as many clubs and players as possible in person before the start of the season. He considers it important to understand not only the players’ statistics, but also what motivates them, where they come from and where they want to go. This step-by-step approach is expected to lay a solid foundation for the Germany national team’s future success.

Jürgen KloppGermanyDFBFootballBundesliga
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