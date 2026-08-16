NASA Plans to Outsource Moon Missions to Private Companies

·12·Technology
NASA Plans to Outsource Moon Missions to Private Companies

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) plans to commission three new lunar missions by the end of the year under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. According to Ixbt.com, under this initiative, the space agency will pay private companies to deliver scientific instruments and equipment to the Moon, which is expected to be an important step in developing future space infrastructure, as Ixbt.com reports .

According to statements by the heads of Firefly Aerospace and Intuitive Machines at financial conferences, two of the three upcoming contracts will involve landers. The third contract will cover imaging and mapping services from lunar orbit, potentially ushering in historically significant changes.

Who Will Replace the LRO Spacecraft?

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus clarified that the project involves an advanced spacecraft designed to map the lunar surface and replace the veteran Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), launched in 2009. The scientific community has been emphasizing for several years that the LRO, whose extended mission is currently planned to continue at least until 2028, is aging and needs a successor equipped with modern scientific instruments.

Although NASA has not yet officially disclosed details of the upcoming orbital spacecraft contract, private players in the market are actively preparing for the task. For example, Firefly has announced that it is developing a commercial lunar imaging service called Ocula, with its cameras planned to be installed on mobile Elytra platforms traveling alongside Blue Ghost landers.

Company Capabilities and the CLPS Program

Intuitive Machines, meanwhile, has experience operating the high-resolution camera aboard the LRO and also manages the operation of the ShadowCam camera on South Korea's Danuri lunar orbiter. The CLPS program is now transitioning from one-off spacecraft to serial production, and Firefly and Intuitive Machines have each secured four landing missions.

These four spacecraft must carry identical sets of instruments, and the program's main objective is to test how quickly companies can produce standardized lunar platforms. While Intuitive Machines has significantly expanded its manufacturing facilities in Houston, Firefly has also increased its cleanroom space more than fourfold.

Major Contracts Ahead

The next phase is expected to be the launch of the CLPS 2.0 program. This new contract could be worth up to 10 billion dollars over ten years, with the option to extend its term by another 15 years and increase its total value to 15 billion dollars.

With these financial and technical opportunities available, private companies are developing spacecraft capable of carrying heavier payloads. Intuitive Machines' Nova-D spacecraft, for example, could deliver approximately 500 kilograms of cargo, while its three-engine version is designed to carry up to one ton. Firefly is also developing a scalable version of Blue Ghost with a payload capacity of several tons.

NASAMoonLROTechnologySpace
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Modern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years AgoModern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years AgoToday, 19:51Xiaomi’s First Smartphone Turns 15Xiaomi’s First Smartphone Turns 15Today, 15:28HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Released for Xiaomi Mi 6HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Released for Xiaomi Mi 6Today, 13:29Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship may feature an unusual designSamsung Galaxy S27 flagship may feature an unusual designToday, 12:53SpaceX Launches Two Falcon 9 Rockets Into Space in Record TimeSpaceX Launches Two Falcon 9 Rockets Into Space in Record TimeToday, 12:29Honor Expected to Unveil a Mysterious New Device in 2027Honor Expected to Unveil a Mysterious New Device in 2027Today, 11:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities