Milan bring key players back to training

·20·Sport
Milan bring key players back to training

As Italian club Milan enter the final week of preparations for the new Serie A season, key players Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot have returned to training at Milanello. According to Goal.com, the players’ late arrival at preseason camp had sparked heated debate among fans, but head coach Ruben Amorim defended the decision. Goal.com reports this.

Maignan and Rabiot were both absent when the Rossoneri recorded an impressive victory over Manchester United. This raised questions among fans and experts about the team’s readiness for the new season. However, after the match in Poland, head coach Ruben Amorim clarified the situation, firmly stating that giving the players extra rest had been his personal decision.

The coach’s tactical decision and the players’ rest

Amorim explained that the French players had been given three additional days off because they had played more matches during the season. He also highlighted the congested modern football calendar and the physical strain placed on players.

According to Amorim: “Rabiot and Maignan were given more rest because they had played more. That was important to me. Everyone complains about the number of matches and players being unable to cope with the workload. I gave them three extra days off because I already knew they would not be able to take part in today’s match. It was not the players’ request; it was my decision,” the coach said, clarifying the situation.

After Saturday’s match ended, both players arrived at the club’s training ground on Sunday morning. At the initial stage, they are undergoing fitness assessment tests. The players, who followed individual training plans during their break, are now regaining their form through a special program.

Full squad available ahead of the match against Torino

According to information from Milanello, the players will be given another day off for recovery on Monday and will join full-team training from Tuesday. This will bring together the complete first-team squad under Ruben Amorim for the first time this summer.

Amorim believes the additional rest days will help preserve the players’ health not only for the August start but also for the decisive stages in February and March. He added that the players were eager to return to training, but he made the final decision himself to prevent them from suffering fatigue too early.

MilanRuben AmorimAdrien RabiotMike MaignanSerie A
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