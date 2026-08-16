Juventus negotiating Emiliano Martínez transfer

Italian club Juventus have opened negotiations to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. According to Goal.com, the Turin club have turned their attention to the Argentine goalkeeper because no other candidates remain and Aston Villa are close to signing Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Goal.com reports .

However, there are also serious doubts over the transfer. In particular, the experienced goalkeeper’s physical condition—and more specifically, the injury to his finger—is giving the club’s executives cause for concern. Emiliano Martínez broke his finger during an intense training session before the Europa League final.

Injury history and risk of surgery

Despite the injury, the footballer played in and won the decisive match at the time, refusing surgery to avoid missing the World Cup. He managed the problem throughout the tournament, but the injury has now started bothering him again.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are ready to take a risk despite all the concerns surrounding Emiliano Martínez. Italian transfer insider Nicolò Schira reports that, in addition to reaching a financial agreement with Aston Villa, the Turin club want to conduct an in-depth assessment of the player’s medical condition.

If the goalkeeper requires surgery, he could be sidelined for around three months. In an interview in July, Martínez himself admitted that his hand was still causing him pain and that all specialists had recommended surgery. However, he stressed that he had postponed the procedure solely because of the World Cup.

The transfer’s future prospects

The fact that Martínez did not play in the Super Cup match against PSG, Aston Villa’s first official game of the season, has also increased interest in his condition. The English club, for its part, have begun efforts to strengthen the squad with another goalkeeper.

Negotiations between the parties over the financial terms and the results of the medical examination are still ongoing. Juventus’ management are expected to make a final decision after taking all the risks into account. If the deal goes through, the Turin club will strengthen their defence and goalkeeping department with an experienced world champion.