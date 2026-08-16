Juventus negotiating Emiliano Martínez transfer

·0·Sport
Juventus negotiating Emiliano Martínez transfer

Italian club Juventus have opened negotiations to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. According to Goal.com, the Turin club have turned their attention to the Argentine goalkeeper because no other candidates remain and Aston Villa are close to signing Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Goal.com reports .

However, there are also serious doubts over the transfer. In particular, the experienced goalkeeper’s physical condition—and more specifically, the injury to his finger—is giving the club’s executives cause for concern. Emiliano Martínez broke his finger during an intense training session before the Europa League final.

Injury history and risk of surgery

Despite the injury, the footballer played in and won the decisive match at the time, refusing surgery to avoid missing the World Cup. He managed the problem throughout the tournament, but the injury has now started bothering him again.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are ready to take a risk despite all the concerns surrounding Emiliano Martínez. Italian transfer insider Nicolò Schira reports that, in addition to reaching a financial agreement with Aston Villa, the Turin club want to conduct an in-depth assessment of the player’s medical condition.

If the goalkeeper requires surgery, he could be sidelined for around three months. In an interview in July, Martínez himself admitted that his hand was still causing him pain and that all specialists had recommended surgery. However, he stressed that he had postponed the procedure solely because of the World Cup.

The transfer’s future prospects

The fact that Martínez did not play in the Super Cup match against PSG, Aston Villa’s first official game of the season, has also increased interest in his condition. The English club, for its part, have begun efforts to strengthen the squad with another goalkeeper.

Negotiations between the parties over the financial terms and the results of the medical examination are still ongoing. Juventus’ management are expected to make a final decision after taking all the risks into account. If the deal goes through, the Turin club will strengthen their defence and goalkeeping department with an experienced world champion.

JuventusEmiliano MartínezAston VillaTransferSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Jürgen Klopp Begins Work With Germany National TeamJürgen Klopp Begins Work With Germany National TeamToday, 18:52Arsenal and Manchester City announce final lineupsArsenal and Manchester City announce final lineupsToday, 18:13Anthony Gordon to Make His Debut for BarcelonaAnthony Gordon to Make His Debut for BarcelonaToday, 16:50Bayern Munich May Agree to Loan João PalhinhaBayern Munich May Agree to Loan João PalhinhaToday, 16:11Frank Lampard Wants to Sign Two Chelsea PlayersFrank Lampard Wants to Sign Two Chelsea PlayersToday, 15:51Gary Neville Criticizes Manchester United’s Friendly DefeatGary Neville Criticizes Manchester United’s Friendly DefeatToday, 15:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History