Modern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years Ago

·18·Technology
Modern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years Ago

Although OLED TVs have undergone significant technological changes in recent years, their display panels are still wearing out at the same rate as before. According to ixbt.com, citing a Rtings study, the wear rate of modern OLED screens is almost no different from that of models released ten years ago. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

During the study, experts compared the 2017 LG C7 with a number of newer TVs produced between 2020 and 2023. Under the test conditions, all devices operated continuously for 10,000 hours while displaying a dedicated news channel. All the TVs in the test were set to operate at their maximum brightness in SDR mode.

Why Did Technological Advances Fail to Deliver Results?

The results of the large-scale test showed that the newer-generation TVs did not exhibit significantly fewer cases of irreversible wear than the 2017 LG C7. Although analysts note that the new panels are technically more durable, other factors played a significant role in practice.

Experts explain that modern OLED displays are more durable than the previous generation thanks to various engineering solutions. At the same time, however, they offer considerably higher brightness levels. Statistics show that most users prefer to operate their devices continuously at maximum brightness.

OLED screens are known to be slightly dimmer than LCD panels, so users tend to operate them at the highest possible level. However, maximum screen brightness is one of the main factors that negatively affects the rate of wear.

As a result, the technological improvements achieved by manufacturers and the increased durability of the panels are being completely offset by users’ active use of maximum brightness. In other words, although newer TVs are more durable, their enhanced brightness is bringing back the problems of the past.

OLEDTelevisionsRtingsLGTechnology
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