The opening minutes of the Community Shield match in Cardiff were packed with genuine sensation for the fans. According to Goal.com, the clash between Arsenal and Manchester City began under the London club’s total dominance, leaving their opponents in serious trouble before half-time. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz gave Mikel Arteta’s side a comfortable 2–0 lead at the break. Goal.com reports .

A high-intensity match begins with records

Arsenal launched a quick attack from the opening whistle, and Riccardo Calafiori scored after a superb pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly. Just 24 seconds into the match, the Italian defender found the net past Gianluigi Donnarumma. The lightning-fast strike was officially recorded as the fastest goal in Community Shield history and became the fourth-fastest goal in Arsenal’s history.

The London club maintained its dominance and managed to score a second goal in the 28th minute. Martin Ødegaard delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area from the right wing. Debutant Christos Tzolis headed the ball back into a dangerous position near the far post, allowing Kai Havertz to finish from close range and make it 2–0.

A difficult test for Enzo Maresca

Arsenal’s midfield, strengthened by big-money signing Bruno Guimarães, established complete control in the centre of the pitch. Manchester City looked nothing like the team seen in their previous matches and created virtually no danger in front of David Raya’s goal. The absence of experienced players negatively affected the team’s performance and left new head coach Enzo Maresca’s side in a difficult position.

Manchester City’s weakness did not go unnoticed by the Arsenal fans in the stadium. As early as the 31st minute, the stands began openly mocking new manager Enzo Maresca with loud, sarcastic chants suggesting: “You’ll be sacked in the morning.”

Arsenal kept complete control of possession until half-time and did not allow their opponents a single clear chance. Manchester City’s players could neither produce accurate passes nor break through the opposition defence. As a result, the hosts went into the interval with a convincing lead.