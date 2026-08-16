Arsenal defeat Manchester City in the Community Shield

·28·Sport
Arsenal defeat Manchester City in the Community Shield

The opening minutes of the Community Shield match in Cardiff were packed with genuine sensation for the fans. According to Goal.com, the clash between Arsenal and Manchester City began under the London club’s total dominance, leaving their opponents in serious trouble before half-time. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz gave Mikel Arteta’s side a comfortable 2–0 lead at the break. Goal.com reports .

A high-intensity match begins with records

Arsenal launched a quick attack from the opening whistle, and Riccardo Calafiori scored after a superb pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly. Just 24 seconds into the match, the Italian defender found the net past Gianluigi Donnarumma. The lightning-fast strike was officially recorded as the fastest goal in Community Shield history and became the fourth-fastest goal in Arsenal’s history.

The London club maintained its dominance and managed to score a second goal in the 28th minute. Martin Ødegaard delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area from the right wing. Debutant Christos Tzolis headed the ball back into a dangerous position near the far post, allowing Kai Havertz to finish from close range and make it 2–0.

A difficult test for Enzo Maresca

Arsenal’s midfield, strengthened by big-money signing Bruno Guimarães, established complete control in the centre of the pitch. Manchester City looked nothing like the team seen in their previous matches and created virtually no danger in front of David Raya’s goal. The absence of experienced players negatively affected the team’s performance and left new head coach Enzo Maresca’s side in a difficult position.

Manchester City’s weakness did not go unnoticed by the Arsenal fans in the stadium. As early as the 31st minute, the stands began openly mocking new manager Enzo Maresca with loud, sarcastic chants suggesting: “You’ll be sacked in the morning.”

Arsenal kept complete control of possession until half-time and did not allow their opponents a single clear chance. Manchester City’s players could neither produce accurate passes nor break through the opposition defence. As a result, the hosts went into the interval with a convincing lead.

ArsenalManchester CityCommunity ShieldRiccardo CalafioriEnzo Maresca
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ethan Nwaneri Could Leave Arsenal as Milan Show Interest in TransferEthan Nwaneri Could Leave Arsenal as Milan Show Interest in TransferToday, 19:35Milan bring key players back to trainingMilan bring key players back to trainingToday, 19:32Juventus negotiating Emiliano Martínez transferJuventus negotiating Emiliano Martínez transferToday, 19:11Jürgen Klopp Begins Work With Germany National TeamJürgen Klopp Begins Work With Germany National TeamToday, 18:52Arsenal and Manchester City announce final lineupsArsenal and Manchester City announce final lineupsToday, 18:13Anthony Gordon to Make His Debut for BarcelonaAnthony Gordon to Make His Debut for BarcelonaToday, 16:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History