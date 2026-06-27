Rudi Garcia strongly rejects criticism of Belgium national team veterans

·28·Sport
Rudi Garcia strongly rejects criticism of Belgium national team veterans

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia responded to the criticism directed at the team's experienced players following a successful run in the World Cup group stage. The dominant 5-1 victory over New Zealand not only secured the top spot in the group but also proved that stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Leandro Trossard are still performing at a high level. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In the post-match press conference, Garcia defended his leading players and criticized those who consider them too old. According to the coach, the skill and experience of the players forming the team's core are not a weakness for Belgium, but their greatest advantage. According to HLN, the specialist described calling these players "veterans" as a sign of disrespect.

Victory of experience and skill

During the match, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku formed a brilliant tandem in the attack, tearing apart the opponent's defense. De Bruyne recorded one goal and one assist, while Lukaku also got on the scoresheet. Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard scored a brace, becoming one of the best performers of the game.

“I cannot stand them calling my four leaders veterans. This is a very ugly and terrible situation. If there are players of this level in the country, they should be supported. They answered all the questions on the pitch today. Now, look at what Belgium's 'old men' are capable of,” Rudi Garcia emphasized.

The coach also specifically noted Leandro Trossard's discipline and tactical importance in the team game. According to Garcia, the outside world does not sufficiently appreciate Trossard's hard work for the national team, but the player continues to prove it with his performance. It was also mentioned that the presence of a goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois increases the team's confidence.

Next stage and goals

Although Belgium secured first place in the group, Rudi Garcia called for no complacency. While winning by a four-goal margin is important, he noted that this is only the completion of the first task. The coach mentioned that there have been negative opinions about his team in the French press, but this only provides additional motivation.

This victory for the Belgium national team further strengthened the internal atmosphere before the knockout stage. Now the "Red Devils" aim to go further in the decisive stages of the tournament with their experienced squad. Garcia reiterated his full confidence in his players and emphasized that they only respond on the pitch.

BelgiumKevin De BruyneRomelu LukakuWorld CupRudi Garcia
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