Abu Dhabi Set to Shake: All UFC 333 Matchups Revealed

On October 24 this year, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will host one of the biggest and most anticipated fight cards of the year, eagerly awaited by combat sports fans worldwide — UFC 333 numbered fight night.

The card features two world title bouts, highly anticipated rematches and important fights involving Central Asian fighters.

A clear path to the Top 5 for Ramazon Temirov

Uzbekistan’s exciting knockout artist Ramazon Temirov (ranked No. 7) will step into the Octagon against skilled English fighter Lone'er Kavanagh(ranked No. 6) in the flyweight division. The winner will break into the division’s top five and become a leading contender in the future title race.

Also, neighboring Tajikistan’s representative Nurullo Aliev will face experienced American fighter Grant Dawson (#15) at lightweight.

Two title fights and a brutal trilogy

In the event’s headline bouts, some of the world’s best champions will defend their titles:

Featherweight champion: The reigning Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski will face undefeated Russian challenger Movsar Evloev (#1) in an undisputed title bout;

Bantamweight champion: The division’s reigning champion, Russia’s Petr Yan will meet Georgian No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili in the long-awaited historic trilogy bout — a decisive third fight.

UFC 333: Full Bout List

Featherweight (Title Bout): Alexander Volkanovski (champion) — Movsar Evloev (#1);

Bantamweight (Title Bout): Petr Yan (champion) — Merab Dvalishvili (#1);

Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh (#6) — Ramazon Temirov (#7);

Heavyweight: Aleksandr Volkov (#2) — Rizvan Kuniev (#5);

Featherweight: Arnold Allen (#5) — Aaron Pico (#13);

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes (#8) — Azamat Murzakanov (#9);

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov (#14) — Kem Rouston;

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (#15) — Abdul-Rahman Yakhyaev;

Lightweight: Grant Dawson (#15) — Nurullo Aliev.

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