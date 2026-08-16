Nashville thrash Inter Miami in MLS

·0·Sport
Nashville thrash Inter Miami in MLS

The North American Soccer League (MLS) delivered an action-packed Saturday evening full of surprising results. As reported by Goal.com, Inter Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 away defeat to Nashville in one of the round’s key matches, despite Lionel Messi returning to the lineup. The result highlighted the battle for season-long supremacy and the Supporters’ Shield. Goal.com reports .

Inter Miami’s defensive problems and Nashville’s dominance

Inter Miami, featuring star players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Casemiro, has not always been the most complete team in the league. Saturday’s match exposed those weaknesses. Nashville, meanwhile, once again proved that it is a highly disciplined, physically strong team with a clear understanding of how to play on the pitch.

The match attracted attention as a clash between one of the Eastern Conference’s most balanced teams and a club built around star power. From the opening minute, the hosts showed no fear and played proactive attacking football. Nashville made the most of its chances to thrash Florida’s star-studded side 4-1.

Leading contender for the Supporters’ Shield

According to the source, the score could have been even more convincing had Nashville not rested key players in the closing stages and eased off slightly. After this victory, the team became the leading contender for the season’s main prize, the Supporters’ Shield. To claim it, Nashville simply needs to avoid a major collapse in the final rounds.

Other notable MLS results

Saturday’s matches were not limited to the headline fixture, with unexpected twists unfolding across the league. In particular, several underdog teams that had gone winless throughout the season finally secured their first victories in months. At the same time, some of the championship’s leading sides were held to goalless and uneventful draws.

Houston Dynamo’s performances in the Western Conference are especially impressing experts. Considered a mid-table team by many at the start of the season, the club has now emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Western title and is seriously showcasing its potential.

MLSInter MiamiLionel MessiNashville SCFootball
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