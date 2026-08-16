All UFC 330 Tournament Victories and Knockouts: Who Won?

·3·Sport
All UFC 330 Tournament Victories and Knockouts: Who Won?

The next major UFC 330 tournament, eagerly awaited by MMA fans, took place in Philadelphia, USA. The evening’s two championship bouts, along with a series of intense clashes that ended in knockouts and submissions, generated great interest among fans.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Islam Maxachev entered the Octagon against top contender and unbeaten Irishman Yen Machado Gerri. In a fight that went the full distance, Maxachev won by unanimous decision and successfully defended his championship belt.

In the second main bout, women’s strawweight champion Makkenzi Dern faced the No. 5-ranked Jillian Robertson and prevailed by decision to retain her title.

Main Card Results

The following results were recorded on the main card:

  • Welterweight (Championship Bout): Islam Maxachev (champion) defeated Yen Machado Gerri (#1) by decision;

  • Women’s Strawweight (Championship Bout): Makkenzi Dern (champion) defeated Jillian Robertson (#5) by decision;

  • Lightweight: Jeylin Tyorner defeated Kaue Fernandes by knockout (KO-TKO) in Round 1;

  • Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik defeated Dastin Shtolsfus by submission (pain hold/choke) in Round 2;

  • Lightweight: Edson Barbosa defeated Esteban Ribovich by knockout (KO-TKO) in Round 2.

Preliminary Card Results

The preliminary card was also full of unexpected results and finishes before the final bell:

  • Welterweight: Chidi Ndjokuani defeated Xoel Alvares by decision;

  • Catchweight (59 kg): Charlz Jonson submitted Eduardo Chapollini in Round 3;

  • Middleweight: Donte Jonson knocked out Erik Makkoniko (KO-TKO) in the very first round;

  • Middleweight: Visente Luke defeated Treshon Gor by decision;

  • Light Heavyweight: Rafael Tobias knocked out Lukas Fernando (KO-TKO) in Round 3;

  • Welterweight: Nil Magni stopped Ramiz Braximay by technical knockout (KO-TKO) in Round 2;

  • Welterweight: Jeremiya Uells defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Miktibek Orolbay by submission in Round 3.

Watch how Charlz Jonson submitted Eduardo Chapollini in Round 3:

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UFCIslam MakhachevMackenzie DernPhiladelphia
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