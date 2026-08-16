Mackenzie Dern defeats Robertson to defend her UFC title!

The prestigious event hosted in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 also featured a women's championship bout. In the night's co-main event, the reigning UFC strawweight champion, American Mackenzie Dern entered the Octagon to defend her title.

Dern faced dangerous Canadian challenger Jillian Robertson who occupied the fifth spot in the division's rankings (Top 5).

A full five-round fight and a decision

The bout went the distance after an active challenge from the contender and numerous grappling exchanges on the ground:

An uncompromising battle: The five-round title fight lasted the full 25 minutes, with both athletes displaying excellent physical conditioning and tactical skill;

Dern's dominance: Mackenzie Dern secured the advantage in the judges' eyes throughout the fight with accurate strikes and active grappling;

Victory: At the end of the fight, the judges awarded the reigning champion Mackenzie Dern a decision victory on points, allowing her to retain the UFC title.

An important step on the road to championship glory

Mackenzie Dern continues an important winning streak in her career:

First defense: This success marked Dern's successful first defense of the championship belt she won;

The story of winning the belt: Last October, Mackenzie defeated experienced Brazilian fighter Virna Jandirobaby unanimous decision in a bout for the vacant title, becoming the new UFC champion.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your contacts on Telegram or other social networks.