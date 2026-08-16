Samsung Introduces Artificial Intelligence Into Semiconductor Manufacturing

Samsung Electronics has begun integrating artificial intelligence technologies into the entire semiconductor production cycle to take its semiconductor business to a new level. Two highly qualified specialists have joined the company to carry out this strategic objective, Maeil Business reports. The move is expected to mark a major turning point in automating microchip design, process development, and the direct manufacture of finished products. According to Ixbt.com reports.

Among the newly recruited specialists is Han Bo-hyeon, a renowned expert in deep learning and computer vision. He is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Seoul National University. Under an agreement approved by the university, he will spend half of his time at the educational institution and the other half in Samsung’s semiconductor division. His primary task will be to develop advanced artificial intelligence models for semiconductor research and development.

The Synergy of Data Engineering and Artificial Intelligence

The second specialist is Han Txxe-rin, an experienced data engineering expert who previously worked at Meta as a senior big data engineer and at Persona as a lead developer. At Samsung, he will manage the preparation and structuring of high-quality data required for the direct operation of artificial intelligence models. The division of responsibilities between these specialists combines two interrelated elements of industrial-scale artificial intelligence—algorithmic models and the data that feeds them.

According to experts, artificial intelligence models will play an important role in optimizing microchip designs, analyzing manufacturing processes, and forecasting expected results. However, these systems require a thoroughly processed database to operate effectively. Samsung is establishing these preparation processes with the help of leading specialists in this field.

Future Plans and Expected Results

Company representatives say Samsung will continue hiring leading specialists in artificial intelligence and data analysis and will distribute their expertise across various areas. Nevertheless, the technology giant has not yet disclosed the architecture of the models to be used in the future, the datasets involved, implementation timelines, or specific performance indicators.

The impact of the new intelligent systems on microchip development timelines, process stability, and the number of potential failures must be fully confirmed after current testing. The initiative is an important part of Samsung’s long-term strategy to further increase its competitiveness in global markets and strengthen its leadership position in the semiconductor industry.