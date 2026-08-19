When and Where Will the Russia–Uzbekistan Match Take Place?

After the 2026 World Cup, the Uzbekistan national team is preparing for its next major test on the international stage. Negotiations between the Russian Football Union and the Uzbekistan Football Association have entered their final stage — Uzbek and Russian football stars are set to face each other again during the autumn international break. What are the details of the match, and what unexpected developments have emerged after the World Cup?

Negotiations in the Final Stage: Where Will the Match Be Played?

Sport24 reports that the football federations of the two countries have begun resolving organizational matters.

“The friendly match between the Russia and Uzbekistan national teams is scheduled to take place in Nizhny Novgorod on September 25. The parties are very close to reaching a final agreement.” — Source information

The two teams’ first historic meeting, held at Paxtakor Stadium in Tashkent in November 2022, ended in a 0–0 draw.

National Teams and Schedule of Upcoming Friendlies

Date / Venue Participating Teams Key Facts and Status September 25, Nizhny Novgorod Russia – Uzbekistan Negotiations are in the final stage; the second meeting since the 2022 draw September 29, Kazan Arena Russia – Iran A match against the 2026 World Cup participant ranked 22nd in the FIFA rankings Late 2026 (planned) Russia – Paraguay Plans are underway to reschedule the match postponed in 2024

World Cup Experience: Shomurodov’s Globally Acclaimed Goal

The Uzbekistan national team played its historic World Cup debut under renowned Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro, losing to Colombia (1–3), Portugal (0–5), and DR Congo (1–3) in a challenging group stage.

Nevertheless, captain Eldor Shomurodov, already well known to Russian fans through his time at Rostov, stood out in particular:

“Eldor Shomurodov’s stunning goal against DR Congo was officially recognized by FIFA as one of the two best goals of the 2026 World Cup.”

Valeri Karpin’s team is expected to take on Iran at Kazan Arena on September 29, four days after the match against Uzbekistan, with Iran having gone unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup.

Do you think Fabio Cannavaro’s Uzbekistan team can beat Russia in Nizhny Novgorod, or will the match end in another draw?

Share your opinion and score prediction in the comments, and pass this hot news on to fellow supporters of our national team!