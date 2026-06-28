No Room for Error at WC 2026: All Round of 16 Pairings...

The most intense stage of the 2026 World Cup is beginning. The 32 teams that successfully advanced from the group stage will now fight to stay in the tournament in the Round of 16.

At this stage, a draw will not save the teams: a winner will be determined at the end of each match, and the loser will bid farewell to the World Cup.

The playoffs begin with the South Africa — Canada match

The first match of the Round of 16 will take place on June 28 at 23:59 Tashkent time.

The national teams of South Africa and Canada will face off in this encounter.

The following day, one of the main favorites of the tournament, Brazil, will take the field against Japan.

WC 2026 Round of 16 Match Schedule

Date and Time Match June 28, 23:59 South Africa — Canada June 29, 22:00 Brazil — Japan June 30, 01:30 Germany — Paraguay June 30, 06:00 Netherlands — Morocco June 30, 22:00 Ivory Coast — Norway July 1, 02:00 France — Sweden July 1, 06:00 Mexico — Ecuador July 1, 21:00 England — DR Congo July 2, 01:00 Belgium — Senegal July 2, 05:00 USA — Bosnia July 2, 23:59 Spain — Austria July 3, 04:00 Portugal — Croatia July 3, 08:00 Switzerland — Algeria July 3, 23:00 Australia — Egypt July 4, 03:00 Argentina — Cape Verde July 4, 06:30 Colombia — Ghana

Serious tests await the favorites

A number of interesting pairings have formed for the Round of 16.

While Brazil plays against a disciplined Japan, the Netherlands will test Morocco, known for its strong defense. France will face Sweden, and England will take on DR Congo.

In the playoff stage, underestimating the opponent can lead to exiting the tournament with just one mistake.

Most anticipated matches

Fans are expected to be particularly interested in the following clashes:

Brazil — Japan;

Netherlands — Morocco;

Portugal — Croatia;

Argentina — Cape Verde;

Colombia — Ghana;

Belgium — Senegal.

The reigning world champions, Argentina, will face Cape Verde on July 4. Cape Verde, having reached the playoffs in their debut World Cup, will try to cause a sensation against the world champions.

Now the real battle begins

In the group stage, teams had the opportunity to correct their mistakes in subsequent matches. In the playoffs, there is no such opportunity.

Every goal, every save, and even one wrong decision can determine a team's future.

Which team do you think will cause the biggest sensation in the Round of 16? Leave your opinion in the comments and send the match schedule to football fans.