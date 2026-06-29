Spain's Barcelona club has started working on an unexpected and sensational transfer to strengthen its attacking line. The Catalans have contacted the representatives of Germany's Bayern Munich and England national team star Harry Kane to explore the player's transfer possibilities. This move comes after the club's main goalscorer Robert Lewandowski decided to leave the team. This was reported by

Goal.com. According to the Daily Mail, Robert Lewandowski has reached an agreement to continue his career in the USA's MLS, specifically with the Chicago Fire. Therefore, Barcelona management aims to fill the center-forward position with one of the world's best goalscorers. 32-year-old Harry Kane is seen as the primary candidate for this role.

Transfer Difficulties and Financial Situation

Currently, Harry Kane is focusing his attention on the 2026 World Cup. According to Goal.com, the player's agents rejected the possibility of a transfer in initial talks with the Catalans. The English striker is happy with his life in Munich and has no intention of changing clubs for now. However,management is not ready to give up after this refusal and plans to resume negotiations after the tournament ends.

While the club's financial difficulties are well-known, the management is looking for creative ways to execute a transfer of this magnitude. The fact that there is one year left until the current contract between Harry Kane and Bayern Munich expires gives the Spanish giant some hope. Nevertheless, it is clear that the German club will not easily let go of its best player.

Harry Kane and His Records

Harry Kane has been recording impressive results since moving to Germany. Last season, he appeared in 51 matches across all competitions and managed to score 61 goals. Additionally, he became the top scorer for the England national team in World Cup history. He currently has 11 goals scored in World Cups.

The striker is currently preparing for the playoff stage with the national team led by Thomas Tuchel. The England national team will face DR Congo in the round of 16. In his interview, Kane emphasized that his full attention is on the championship and that team victory is more important than records.

In conclusion, Barcelona faces a very complex task with the Harry Kane transfer. If the Catalans can convince the English goalscorer, it would become one of the most sensational transfers of recent years. For now, all negotiations have been paused until the end of the World Cup.