Relations between Julian Alvarez and Atletico Madrid severed: Simeone approves transfer

Relations between Atletico Madrid and Argentine forward Julian Alvarez have deteriorated beyond repair. After the player openly demonstrated his desire to move to Barcelona, head coach Diego Simeone decided to give the green light for his transfer. Goal.com reports this based on information from the SPORT publication. Goal.com reports this.

It is known that Diego Simeone is a specialist who demands absolute loyalty and dedication to the team from his players. Julian Alvarez's recent attempts and open signals regarding a move to the Catalan side have exhausted the coach's patience. Now, Simeone believes that parting ways with a player who does not want to stay in the squad is the only way to preserve the atmosphere in the dressing room.

Barcelona's interest and transfer terms

Barcelona's sporting director Deco has been monitoring the Argentine world champion's performances for some time. He views Julian Alvarez as the primary candidate to strengthen the "Blaugrana" attack. The former Manchester City man is also not hiding his desire to play for the Catalan club, which contradicts the plans of the Atletico Madrid management.

Although the connection between the player and the coach has been severed, the Madrid club's management is not willing to give in easily to Barcelona on the transfer issue. Atletico officials prefer to send one of their most talented forwards to a foreign league rather than sell him directly to a direct rival.

According to Spanish football experts, this transfer could pose significant financial difficulties for the Barcelona management led by Joan Laporta. Atletico Madrid has set a very high price for their star, and these funds would clearly strain the Catalans' current budget.

Julian Alvarez's desire to leave Madrid did not surprise anyone within the club. Team officials were already aware of the player's readiness for new challenges and that Barcelona is his first choice. All matters are now expected to be resolved during negotiations in the summer transfer window.