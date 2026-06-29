Liverpool Eye PSG Star Bradley Barcola to Boost Attack

England's Liverpool have been forced to adjust their plans for strengthening the squad during the summer transfer window. The team continues to search for a worthy candidate to replace Mohamed Salah. The fact that Yan Diomande, previously seen as a primary target, chose Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has prompted the Merseyside club to explore new options. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool scouts are now considering PSG member Bradley Barcola. The 23-year-old French winger ranks high on the shortlist compiled by the Anfield specialists. The club management believes Barcola's playing style and potential perfectly align with the team's long-term strategy.

Failure in the Diomande Transfer

19-year-old Yan Diomande, who has been shining at RB Leipzig, was in Liverpool's spotlight for a long time. However, according to Footmercato, the Ivorian talent preferred a move to the French champions. The German club's demand for a very high fee and the player's own desire to move to Paris caused Liverpool to withdraw from the race.

Liverpool management was unwilling to exceed the internal price ceiling set for the young player. Consequently, negotiations stalled, and PSG is expected to finalize the Diomande transfer in the coming days. This forced the Merseyside club to turn their attention to one of the dissatisfied stars in Paris.

Barcola's Uncertain Future at PSG

Bradley Barcola's current situation at PSG is somewhat complicated. The player is dissatisfied with not being included in the starting lineup for key matches, particularly the Champions League final against Arsenal. The lack of sufficient playing time under Luis Enrique is raising questions about the winger's future.

While the Parisians are in no rush to sell Barcola, the fact that his contract expires in two years has the club pondering. If the player refuses to sign a new deal, PSG may consider selling him for a high price this summer. Goal.com writes that Liverpool intends to take advantage of exactly this situation.

Liverpool had already begun refreshing their attack in the current transfer window by signing Viktor Munoz from Osasuna. The arrival of Barcola is expected to further increase the team's offensive potential. So far, Arsenal has also shown interest in the player, but the Merseyside club is acting much more proactively.